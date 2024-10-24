A ride down 'Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane' will haunt you!

A ride down 'Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane' will haunt you! Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane may be the spookiest street you'll ever cruise.

A ride down 'Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane' will haunt you! Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane may be the spookiest street you'll ever cruise.

A ride down 'Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane' will haunt you! Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane may be the spookiest street you'll ever cruise.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- The community of Quail Valley was already famous for its over-the-top Christmas decorations. A few years ago, the neighbors decided to do it up for Halloween, transforming the 3100 block of Robinson Road into Nightmare on Candy Cane Lane. In October, the neighborhood resembles a spooky, eerie movie set.

Chris Crochet and his family were among the first neighbors to get into the Halloween spirit, "It's all my wife's doing. She's the one who plans it, and I do the construction."

John O'Malley adds, "All the neighbors started to chip in, and then we started seeing big crowds come out."

It didn't take long for ghostly decorations to become a little competitive, but that just made it better and scarier.

John said, "The funniest part is when you're doing it, you hear the laughs and giggles of the kids coming by, and the parents thank you for doing it."

Bill White, an engineer by profession, has converted his front yard into a moving ZombieFest. Bill admits some of it even scares him, "there are a few things that keep me up at night, but it's part of Halloween. If you don't have a little fear, is it really Halloween?"

Due to overwhelming traffic, authorities will shut down Robinson Road on October 31. Visitors are also urged to stay off the lawns for safety reasons.