Nonprofit offers free housing for traveling cancer patients

HOUSTON, Texas -- With the city's reputation as a top destination for cancer care, many patients travel from across the country to access specialized treatment. The financial burden of lodging can add to their stress.

The American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge provides a free place to stay for those seeking treatment in Houston and their caregivers. That allows patients to focus on their recovery.

Holly is diagnosed with breast cancer and is staying at the lodge. "Just having a place to stay takes a lot of stress off," Holly said. "It just makes you happier, not having to worry day by day."

Hope Lodge is located at 6801 Ardmore Street. You can find more information, here.