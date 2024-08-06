Karate-loving twins raise funds to feed families in need

Karate-loving twins Weston and Shane Fox raised money to feed people in need during their journey to become junior black belts.

Karate-loving twins Weston and Shane Fox raised money to feed people in need during their journey to become junior black belts.

Karate-loving twins Weston and Shane Fox raised money to feed people in need during their journey to become junior black belts.

Karate-loving twins Weston and Shane Fox raised money to feed people in need during their journey to become junior black belts.

JAMISON, Pennsylvania -- Karate stars and twins Shane and Weston Fox have been practicing karate since they were 3 years old. .

They were inspired by their older brother, who stepped on the mat before them.

In order for the twins to earn their junior black belts from Action Karate Jamison, they had to participate in some kind of community service, or give back to the community in some way.

They hosted a lemonade stand outside their studio and raised $800 for the Warminster Food Bank.

Warminster Food Bank is the new name of an organization that has been serving the community since 1958.

They use donations like these to prepare grocery baskets for families in need.

To learn more about the Warminster Food Bank, visit their website.