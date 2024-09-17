WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Experience breathtaking views while paragliding over Malibu

ByWill Escobar, Ryder Maldonado Localish logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 6:23PM
Experience breathtaking views while paragliding over Malibu
Experience breathtaking views while on a paraglider above the beaches of Malibu, California.

MALIBU, Calif -- Take a flight through the clouds on a paragliding excursion. The owner of Malibu Paragliding, Claude Fiset, offers breathtaking flights over Malibu on board his paraglider. He also offers classes for aspiring flyers looking to paraglide on their own.

Claude guides you through the takeoff process and all you have to do it take a seat in the harness, relax, and experience a serene journey hundreds of feet in the air.

"It was really easy," said Andie Valleau, a first-time passenger. "I didnt do anything, Claude did it all. It was really sweet to just glide through the air. It was really smooth and not scary."

For more information visit www.malibuparagliding.com

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW