Dancers from Holly Springs to performing the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of dancers from the triangle is set to perform in the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade"!]

High school-aged members from the Holly Springs School of Dance will get to showcase their choreographed moves in one of the most famous Thanksgiving parades.

The group has been in New York City for the past week rehearsing.

The owner of the school and renowned dancer, Marilyn Chapel, opened the school in 1998. Over the years, she has had several groups perform in numerous events and parades nationwide.

We wish them all the best of luck representing their school and North Carolina.

