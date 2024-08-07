Orange County Fair brings community together to enjoy food, rides, farm activities and family fun

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Orange County Fair's roots can be traced back to the late 19th century. First held in 1890, the fair was initially a modest event aimed at showcasing the region's agricultural advancements. Over the decades, it has evolved significantly. From its early days featuring livestock and farm produce to its current status as a major entertainment venue, the fair has remained a beloved tradition.

"The OC Fair is the largest gathering of community in Orange County, all Summer long," said Michele Richards, CEO of the OC Fair & Event Center. "People come back year after year to make memories with their families and friends."

Food at the Orange County Fair is a highlight in its own right. Vendors offer a smorgasbord of options, ranging from classic fair fare like corndogs and cotton candy to more adventurous choices.

"The new thing this year, is a Siracha, honey, bacon-wrapped pork belly on a stick," said Richards. "It's a mouthful, but it's a really delicious mouthful."

The 2024 OC Fair runs through August 18.

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

https://ocfair.com/oc-fair/