Learn how to ride a bike, master courses at Philly Pump Track

There are three levels at the track: the beginner track is where the youngest riders can learn to balance, the intermediate is faster and more obstacles and the Pro BMX line is for the most advanced riders.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philly Pump Track provides a safe space for bike riders to challenge themselves with trails of all levels.

Built 10 years ago, it is the city's first pump track.

It is a neighborhood hot spot for community building.

