Saddlehill Winery turns historic property into a tasting experience for wine and food

VORHEES, New Jersey -- Bill Green spent decades in the business world but has found a calling on the farm at Saddlehill Winery.

The property originally owned by George Washington has been modernized with a state-of-the-art winery, tasting room, restaurant and barn.

There are 27 acres of vineyards, 600 fruit trees, 27 bee hives and plots of land for growing potatoes, vegetables and lavender.

He has six working horses and a group of alpacas but it's not a petting zoo.

The goal is to create a self-sustainable winery and restaurant using as many ingredients grown on the farm.