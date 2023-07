The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast unveiled new site plans and renderings for its electric vehicle factory in Chatham County.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast unveiled new site plans and renderings for its electric vehicle factory in Chatham County.

The plans include the general assembly building, a body shop, a paint shop, and several other buildings on the campus.

The company is slated to bring 7,500 jobs to the area.

In March, the factory opening was delayed to 2025.

