VinFast recalling all of its vehicles due to software issue

Saturday, May 27, 2023 2:30AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said it's recalling all of its first batch of vehicles shipped to the U.S. in 2022.

The recall follows a safety warning issued by the national highway safety administration.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the safety issue involves a software error in the dashboard display preventing critical safety information from being shown in 999 VF 8 vehicles.

VinFast was slated to build a new factory in Chatham County. In March, the factory opening was delayed to 2025.

