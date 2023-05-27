VinFast recalling all of its vehicles due to software issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said it's recalling all of its first batch of vehicles shipped to the U.S. in 2022.
The recall follows a safety warning issued by the national highway safety administration.
According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the safety issue involves a software error in the dashboard display preventing critical safety information from being shown in 999 VF 8 vehicles.
VinFast was slated to build a new factory in Chatham County. In March, the factory opening was delayed to 2025.
