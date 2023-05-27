The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast said it's recalling all of its first batch of vehicles shipped to the U.S. in 2022.

VinFast recalling all of its vehicles due to software issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said it's recalling all of its first batch of vehicles shipped to the U.S. in 2022.

The recall follows a safety warning issued by the national highway safety administration.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the safety issue involves a software error in the dashboard display preventing critical safety information from being shown in 999 VF 8 vehicles.

VinFast was slated to build a new factory in Chatham County. In March, the factory opening was delayed to 2025.

