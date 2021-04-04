domestic violence

Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman severely injured in domestic assault in Efland, deputies say

EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 39-year-old man is behind bars after a Sunday morning domestic assault in Efland sent a woman to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Orange County deputies were called to a well-being check along Virginia Lee Lane early Sunday morning.

On arrival, authorities said they found a woman who had been severely injured in a domestic assault. The woman was transported to the hospital where she is currently being treated for "life-threatening injuries."

Quentin Ramsey, 39, of Efland was arrested and is now facing assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eflandorange countyarrestorange county newsassaultwoman assaulteddomestic violenceorange county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Person County deputy shoots, kills man during hostage situation: Sheriff
NC crime data shows jump in retail burglaries, fewer traffic offenses
Man barricades himself inside home in Raleigh
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday
8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome
Easter sunrise service gives option for worship amid pandemic
North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Show More
2 men critically injured in 2 Durham shootings
NY woman struck, killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run: NCSHP
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
WEATHER: Plenty of Sun, Pleasant Tomorrow
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?
More TOP STORIES News