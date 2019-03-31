Volunteer firefighter, 17, dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old volunteer firefighter died after an ATV crash at Galot Motorsports Park Saturday night, officials said.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the young man, who has been identified as Brock Currens, hit the brakes too hard and flipped over the handlebars of the ATV.
Officials said Currens was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Fire Chief Barry Stanley said that Currens was a volunteer firefighter with the Four Oaks Volunteer Fire Department.
According to its website, Galot Motorsports Park was hosting a crash derby Saturday night - which includes full contact racing.
Officials with the sheriff's department said there was a fire at the derby and Currens may have taken one of the park's ATVs to assist.
