'On the way to hit our goal': Raleigh church packs, loads 150,000 meals for shipment overseas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Volunteers from the Elevation Church spent their Saturday preparing thousands of meals in conjunction with an international nonprofit called Rise Against Hunger.

"Packaged meals with rice, vegetable, soy, then vitamin packs as well. They're easily sustainable meals that all you'll need is boiling water, to make." Elevation Church Triangle outreach director Stephanie Hulgan said.

Those volunteers worked in teams throughout what the church calls Love Week, part of a nationwide effort to package a million meals nationwide.

"We have just crossed over packing 100,000 meals with Rise Against Hunger," Hulgan said. "Our goal by the end of the day is to hit 150,000 so we are well on the way to hit our goal!"

Once pallets filled with the boxed meals are moved by trucks to distribution areas, they'll be shipped around the globe to people struggling with food supply issues.

"We're talking Madagascar, orphanages across the world. Rise Against Hunger is able to immediately respond to natural disasters by having these meals readily available," Hulgan added