Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault with a deadly weapon

From left, Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, State Trooper Michael G. Blake and State Trooper Tabitha L. Davis. (Wake County Sheriff's Office and NC Highway Patrol)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A grand jury has decided to indict two state troopers and one Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy, charging them with assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents show Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell, trooper Tabitha Davis and Trooper Michael Blake have all been accused of assaulting Kyron Hinton during an incident on April 3.

They were also charged with willingly failing to discharge duties.



"I'm definitely excited about the outcome about the indictments of the officers," Hinton said Tuesday. "I do say thank you to the DA and everyone who helped in the investigation ... we're going to press forward for absolute justice, which would be a conviction."

Kyron Hinton was allegedly assaulted on April 3.



Hinton said he was "more than prepared" to testify against the officers.

Kyron Hinton



The grand jury indictment says Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.
It also claims that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K-9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.

From left, Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, State Trooper Michael G. Blake and State Trooper Tabitha L. Davis.



Hinton said he is feeling better, but he still needs to have surgery on his eye as a result of his injuries and said he still struggles with memory loss.

"I have a lot of memory loss," Hinton said. "Been living here all my life. I can't even remember some streets sometimes.

"My scars are healing up pretty well but my arm is tight," he added. "I can't really do a lot, but my vision is the main thing right now that has not healed."

"I have placed Deputy Broadwell on administrative duty pending the resolution of these charges," Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said in a statement. "I have full confidence in our judicial system and look forward to this being resolved in court."

The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association expressed its disappointment with the indictment, saying that Broadwell was denied the opportunity to appear before the Wake County Grand Jury to testify about his actions in Hinton's arrest.

"We are extremely disappointed in opposition to our member's request to personally testify before the Grand Jury," said North Carolina Executive Director John Midgette. "It is a disservice to our member, the members of the Grand Jury and to justice itself."
