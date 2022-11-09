Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman wins re-election over Republican challenger Jeff Dobson

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman won re-election, defeating Republican challenger Jeff Dobson.

She was first elected in 2014, after serving from 2006 to 2014 as Former Clerk of Court for Wake County.

She touted her experience, including establishing a felony domestic violence unit and the creation of new diversion programs, during her campaign.

Freeman had faced criticism from her own party over her office's handling of potential prosecution against Attorney General Josh Stein stemming from a 2020 campaign ad.

Dobson, a criminal defense attorney, started the Dobson Law Firm, PLLC in January 2020. He spent about four months as an extern in 2018 in the Wake County District Attorney's Office. An Air Force veteran, Dobson graduated from Campbell University School of Law in 2019.