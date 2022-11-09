Wake voters approve more than $1 billion in bond referendums

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County voters approved a series of bonds during the midterm election, totaling more than $1 billion in investment

The first bond passed is for Wake County Schools at $530 million. It will fund capital needs, the construction of five new schools and the renovation of seven others.

Then, there's the Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond worth $275 million. It will pay for new buildings and the expansion of the Perry Health Sciences Campus, among other projects.

And finally the most costly of the bonds for taxpayers is for Raleigh Parks. $275 million will be used to build 20 new projects and improve the greenways.

Dix Park is one of the biggest recipients. $43 million is going to be used to build a plaza and waterfall fountain, and create different play spaces for kids.

All the improvements come at a price.

Property taxes are going up in Wake County and even more so if you own in Raleigh.

"It's totally worth it," said Raleigh resident Nicole Kleinstreuer.

People living in Raleigh will be paying at least an extra $180 in taxes on a home accessed for $300,000.

"To make the park look prettier, I don't mind paying extra taxes for that," said Raleigh resident Javan Lopez.

There is some pushback from people who want to keep their bills in check, especially with high inflation.

"That's not good," said Apex resident Mike Stepantsckenko. "I do not like the idea of these bonds. They're terrible."

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin celebrated the passage of the Parks Bond during her victory speech late Tuesday night. She said it will help economic growth.

"I hear from a lot of entrepreneurs; this is really important to them. People who are moving here, they love it," said Baldwin.

Parents are looking forward to changes.

"I want my kids to be able to have a lot of places to go, and be outside and be able to connect to nature," said Raleigh resident Tiayana Liska.

"It's hugely important, and we have two little ones, and we always love to take advantage of the amazing greenspace and parks," said Kleinstreuer

We don't know yet when the Parks Bond will be implemented. It did get 73% of the vote.