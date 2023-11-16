Wake County Board of Elections will be counting absentee and provisional ballots for Cary and Fuquay-Varina.

Votes to be counted in 2 undecided Wake County races

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election officials are expected to count more votes in two undecided races in Wake County.

Wake County Board of Elections will be counting absentee and provisional ballots for Cary and Fuquay-Varina.

Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan are trying to win a seat on the Cary Town Council.

There's a difference of less than 70 votes between them.

In Fuquay-Varina, 30 votes separated two candidates, Jason Ora Wunsch and Elizabeth Parent, for a two-year term on the board of commissioners.

"We treat every election the same. Every vote matters, every ballot cast matters. So our checks and balances are the same regardless. But when you have these close races, 1 vote could make a difference," Wake County Board of Elections Director Olivia McCall said.

The races are expected to be certified by Friday.