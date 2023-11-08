Sarika Bansal, Rachel Jordan vie for Cary Town Council seat in run-off election

Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan face off for a second time; the winner this time will become the latest representative on the Cary Town Council

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A heated run-off election took place Tuesday in Cary. The winner will represent District D on the Cary Town Council.

The race pitted Sarika Bansal against Rachel Jordan. Bansal won the election in October but failed to get 50 percent of the votes cast, which allowed for Jordan to ask for run-off election without any other candidates on the ballot.

Bansal and Jordan both hope to get an increased turnout--as turnout is often the deciding factor, especially during off-year elections.

"Unfortunately we see low voter turnout in municipal elections in general," said Brinson Bell. "But it's not particularly low this year compared to previous years. It's just what we see. It is interesting though that typically the municipal voter is more civically engaged. So they are more familiar with what's going on in local government than what we see with all the millions of dollars spent around state and federal elections when we have presidential years, for example."

If both women get their core supporters out a second time, Bansal has a much easier path than Jordan. But one question is how supporters of incumbent Ryan Eades will vote.

Eades was appointed to the seat after Ya Liu was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives, but came in third in October to Bansal and Jordan.

Polls are set to close in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m., marking an end to the majority of municipal elections across the state.

Remember, while polls close at 7:30 p.m., state law allows anyone in line at that time to still be able to cast their vote.

