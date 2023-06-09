Wake County deputies search for $4,500 dog stolen, sold online; suspect under arrest

Officials said the dog worth $4500 was then sold to an unknown buyer.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is working to find a French bulldog it said was stolen and sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities said the dog named Blue was allegedly stolen by Markil Jacquease Jeffreys, an acquaintance of the owners.

Officials said the dog worth $4,500 was then sold to an unknown buyer.

Jeffreys is charged with felony larceny of a dog and felony obtaining property by false pretense. He is under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about Blue's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office.