WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Wake County man arrested in Virginia in connection with child sex crime

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 23, 2024 2:55AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man was arrested and charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The sheriff's office said it received reports of an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile in February.

After an investigation, officials charged Eliseo Banos Mosqueda with one count of statutory sex offense with a child.

Mosqueda was arrested Friday in Virginia and is waiting to be transported to Wake County, officials said.

ALSO SEE: Fort Liberty soldier charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old

MORE LIKE THIS: Sexual Assault Kits tests link man to 3 unsolved cases in Raleigh

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW