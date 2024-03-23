Wake County man arrested in Virginia in connection with child sex crime

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man was arrested and charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.
The sheriff's office said it received reports of an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile in February.
After an investigation, officials charged Eliseo Banos Mosqueda with one count of statutory sex offense with a child.
Mosqueda was arrested Friday in Virginia and is waiting to be transported to Wake County, officials said.
