Wake County man arrested in Virginia in connection with child sex crime

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man was arrested and charged after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The sheriff's office said it received reports of an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile in February.

After an investigation, officials charged Eliseo Banos Mosqueda with one count of statutory sex offense with a child.

Mosqueda was arrested Friday in Virginia and is waiting to be transported to Wake County, officials said.

