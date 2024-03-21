Three unsolved Raleigh sexual assault cases linked to one man after after kits tested: Police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said they have charged one man with three sexual assault cold cases after testing rape kits.

Tracy Lamont Thompson, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday, March 20 and charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred in 1998, 2007 and 2009.

According to police, evidence in these cases was included as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) initiated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in 2019.

Thompson's was connected after his DNA came back a positive match from the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) which is a national database that is made up of DNA profiles from convicted offenders, unsolved crime scene evidence, and missing persons.

Thompson has been charged with 5 felonies in the investigation:

First-Degree Kidnapping

Second-Degree Rape

Second-Degree Sexual Offense

Attempted Second-Degree Rape

Assault by Strangulation

In January this year, Durham secured a federal grant to test rape evidence kits. The Durham County District Attorney's Office announced it had received a federal grant worth $1.15 million to continue the prosecution of cases charged as the result of sexual assault evidence kits. Many of these kits sat completed but not tested for years. After getting money to process and test the kits, investigators say several arrests have been made.

