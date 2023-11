Man charged in Raleigh sexual assault case dating back to 1998

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in a 1998 sexual assault cold case that happened in Raleigh.

On Monday, 58-year-old Erwin King, was taken into custody.

The evidence in the case was included as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative that is being used by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The arrest resulted from a positive DNA match.

King has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.