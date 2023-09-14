Cumberland County man arrested, charged in connection with 1997 rape case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday in connection with a 26-year-old sexual assault case.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Linford Deamoris Moore, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested in Hope Mills in connection with a rape that occurred in October of 1997. Police said the victim was asleep in her home but awoke when a flashlight was shined in her face. Moore then placed a bag over her head and sexually assaulted her.

He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and felony breaking and entering.

Moore is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center can be reached by phone at (910)485-7273.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream