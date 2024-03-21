Fort Liberty soldier arrested, faces multiple sex crime charges with 13-year-old girl

Asheboro police are investigating after a Fort Liberty soldier was accused of sex crimes with a 13-year-old girl.

Asheboro police are investigating after a Fort Liberty soldier was accused of sex crimes with a 13-year-old girl.

Asheboro police are investigating after a Fort Liberty soldier was accused of sex crimes with a 13-year-old girl.

Asheboro police are investigating after a Fort Liberty soldier was accused of sex crimes with a 13-year-old girl.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Liberty soldier is facing several sex crime charges after police said he was found in a vehicle with a 13-year-old girl in Asheboro.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle in a city park after curfew early in the morning Wednesday. When the officer checked the vehicle he found Eric Timothy Fitch, 27, and a 13-year-old girl inside. Police said they found evidence of sexual activity between Finch and the girl in the vehicle.

Finch was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under 15, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15, disclose private images, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation minor.

Police said the girl was released to her mother.

Fitch is being held at the Randolph County jail without bond. He is facing pending charges from the U.S. Army.