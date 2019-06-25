Wake County man used phony credentials to get Johnston County teaching job, report says

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man used a doctored resume containing details about phony diplomas and transcripts to get hired as a Johnston County teacher, according to officials.

Torians Adaryll Hughes, 40, was arrested last week and charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Hughes worked as a teacher and assistant football coach at Cleveland High School.

An investigation concluded that he did not have a bachelor's degree and was not a credentialed teacher.

Numerous search warrants were obtained during an investigation of Hughes, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Captain Jeff Caldwell.

"I take the integrity of our academic programs very seriously," said school board member Ronald Johnson. "I want to thank the Johnston County Sheriff's Office for all their hard work."

Hughes resigned from his position last October after school officials learned his credentials were fake.

An eight-month investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office led to his arrest Thursday.
