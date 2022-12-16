'Nice Christmas' ahead for Holly Springs nurse after $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County nurse is going to have an even better Christmas than usual after winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Berra Sen of Holly Springs stopped at Walmart to do some Christmas shopping after her shift ended. While there, she bought a $20 Mega 7's ticket Friday morning and scratched off a $100,000 prize.

"It will be a nice Christmas for sure with my children and grandchildren," Sen said. "They are my world."

Sen, a 60-year-old pediatric nurse, bought the lucky ticket at Walmart Supercenter on GB Alford Highway in Holly Springs.

"When I scratched it, I couldn't believe it because my birthday is on the 19th and it matched 19 on the ticket," she said. "I'm still in shock."

She went to lottery headquarters to collect her prize and after required state and federal tax withholdings took home $71,016.

Sen said she would use her winnings to pay bills, put some in savings, and have a nice Christmas with her family.

Mega 7's debuted in October with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.