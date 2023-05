RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanderson High School in Raleigh is increasing security on its campus Friday following a threat circulating on social media.

School officials said they were made a aware the social media post that mentioned violence against a school, but the threat was not made directly to Sanderson high School.

In a letter to parents, Sanderson High School principal Tara Drouhard said law enforcement will be present on campus Friday.