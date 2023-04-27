Middle Creek High School on Code Red lockdown; all students safe

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Middle Creek High School is on a Code Red lockdown due to a report that a student had a gun on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown after receiving the report and calling police to help. Cary Police Department arrived on campus and found the student who reportedly had the gun, but they did not find any gun.

Cary Police Department said the student was still being questioned by school officials as of 10:30 a.m.

Police proceeded to do a sweep of the campus as a precaution. But at this time there have been no reported injuries of any kind related to this situation.

There are no plans to release students early. However, a staging area for parents has been created on the soccer fields off Optimist Farm Road.

In addition to the high school, West Lake Elementary School, West Lake Middle School and Middle Creek Elementary Schools were all placed on a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution.