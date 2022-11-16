Wake County School Board to vote on new equity policy

The Wake County School Board is voting on its equity policy Wednesday that has supporters and critics.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board is voting on its equity policy Wednesday.

It calls for "prohibition against discrimination, harassment and bullying" along with "nondiscrimination on the basis of disabilities."

The equity policy also says the Wake County School Board, "believes in and commits to all students having a fair, just and equitable education" that helps them "reach their full potential and lead productive lives."

"We should all want that all of our students, whether they're black, brown, white, gay, straight, that they are all valued and accepted, respected and have opportunities to excel in school!" Keith Poston said of Wake Ed Partnership.

Some critics disagree with the idea of an equity policy and have spoken out in the past during public meetings and online.