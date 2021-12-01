Parents sound off on Wake County Schools reassignment plan

A group of @AbbottsCreekES parents lingered at tonight’s @WCPSS public hearing about reassignment. They don’t want their kids moved from this school #abc11 #nced pic.twitter.com/34G697l2jB — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 1, 2021

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Passionate parents continue to make their case to the Wake County School Board about the new reassignment plan.Dozens showed up at a public hearing at district headquarters in Cary on Tuesday.They don't want their children to be moved to other schools and they pleaded with the school system to reconsider."If we move the kids, we take away the security and the predictability," said Danielle Smith, parent of a third-grader and kindergartener at Abbott's Creek Elementary School. "We are severely impacting their mental health."A large contingent of parents from Abbott's Creek Elementary showed up to the meeting.If passed, about 2% of the population or 3,000 students total would get shifted around."I'm not going to have my kids on a bus for an hour to get to and from school when they could be there within five minutes of our house," said Caitie Duncan, whose third-grader, Charlie, and first-grader, Emma, would be moved from their neighborhood school. "I wanted to feel like I did everything I could for my kids, they don't have a voice. They can't even imagine what this would be because that's all they know is ACES."Wake County School Board Chair Keith Sutton said after the meeting that he was touched by the testimony of parents and noted that things could change before next week."Personally it resonates with me that what I hear people saying is if we can slow down a little, give it some more time, that would be good," said Sutton.Kathryn Banks was part of a group of parents from Leesville Road High School who showed up Tuesday night.Under the plan, her son would move to Millbrook High School instead of staying at Leesville where her other children went."We'd love the community we have had and built for 15 years in our neighborhood, so that's why we're here," Banks said. "The neighborhood across the street from us and behind us gets to stay at Leesville, so we need to keep the community groups, carpools and activities from there. Those things are crucial where we are. We just need it."Sutton said they'll see several versions of the plan before a final vote next Tuesday.