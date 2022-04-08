3 arrested, charged in Wake Forest shooting

Jamel Antonio Yarborough, 18, of Spring Hope

Alishiah Jaliah Dunston, 20, of Louisburg

Tyreke Donte Willis, 23, of Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are behind bars, accused of shooting a man at a home in Wake Forest.It happened Thursday around 10 p.m. at a home on East Nelson Avenue.Investigators said they arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. However, after arrival, his condition worsened and his injuries are now considered critical.Investigators said the shooting was not random. In addition, they announced the arrest of three people.Each of the arrested suspects faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and discharging a firearm in city limits.