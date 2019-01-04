Wake Forest teen arrested for bringing pellet gun to school, terrorizing drivers, police say

Two teenagers are facing charges after officials said they brought pellet guns to a Wake Forest school.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to warrants, Robert Wesley Nipper, 16, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of having a pellet gun pistol on the campus of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS).

Charles Michael Durham, 17, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of carrying a BB gun pistol and using it to "cause terror to the people, by brandishing the firearm in the view of other motorists."

Arrest records stated Durham committed the crime while either driving or traveling on Wake County highways.



Both teens were arrested and booked under $1,000 bonds.

Officials said both boys attended Wake Forest High School; they did not comment on a motive for bringing the guns to SBTS.

According to the warrants, the Wake Forest teens will have a curfew between the hours 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they are at school, work, or under parental supervision.

In addition, they have been ordered to not have contact with each other.
