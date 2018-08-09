NEW YORK --Police have arrested a university basketball coach following a deadly punch on the streets of Queens.
Jamill Jones, 35, an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University, turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon. He's charged with third-degree assault, but those charges will likely be upgraded.
Police said he knocked out 35-year-old Sandor Szabo of Boca Raton, Florida last weekend on 29th Street in Long Island City.
Szabo, who was in New York City for a wedding, was knocking on a car window because he thought it was his Uber.
Police said Jones got out and punched Szabo. He fell to the ground, hit his head and later died.
The Wake Forest athletics office told ABC that "we have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."