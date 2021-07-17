Wake Forest Police searching for man who made 'unwanted advances' toward girl at Walmart

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police are searching for a man who allegedly made "unwanted advances" toward a girl at a Walmart on Friday.
The incident happened sometime around 9:30 p.m. at the store located at S. Main Street.
Police did not disclose what happened during the incident, but did confirm that the girl was not injured; however, the man managed to get away.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.
