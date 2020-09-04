WCPSS device distribution canceled, leaving parents steaming

We saw a steady stream of parents going to Apex High School today to pick up devices from the Wake County Public School System, only to find out the distribution was canceled. The district said it was due to a delay in shipment of devices from the supplier. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/XEEKjajIZF — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) September 4, 2020

Apex High School -- 1501 Laura Duncan Road, Apex

Enloe High School -- 128 Clarendon Crescent, Raleigh

Knightdale High School -- 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A steady stream of parents went to Apex High School Friday to pick up devices from the Wake County Public School System, only to find out the distribution was canceled.The district said it was because of a delay in shipment of devices from the supplier.Single mother Shaquita Boone drove to Apex from Raleigh to pick up devices for her children."I work third shift and I have four children in online learning right now doing virtual learning and we're sharing one device," Boone said.Chakrapani Krishnamurthy, of Morrisville, was hoping to pick up a Chromebook for his daughter but left empty-handed."We have devices, but it doesn't work for a few of the things so I requested this so that it is smooth for my kid," Krishnamurthy said.Like Krishnamurthy, the district said many requesting devices do have access but may not have a device ideal for schoolwork. Some may have to share with a sibling or parent.Three weeks after most schools started, the district has distributed 68 percent of new requests for Chromebooks. The district has had more than 50,000 new requests for Chromebooks and 16,000 new requests for hotspots. As of Wednesday, 34,000 Chromebooks and more than 7,000 hotspots have been collected, according to the district. These devices are in addition to those distributed in the spring, which students kept for the next school year.The district said not all parents who have been notified to pick up their devices have picked them up.The district said it emailed parents about Friday's distribution cancellation.Krishnamurthy said he went back to check his email later Friday and found he did get an email from the district earlier.For whatever reason, some parents didn't see the note before they went to the school and felt frustrated."They're not able to fully participate," Boone said. "I feel as if it's setting up the children for failure because now you have this huge expectation of them and you're not even giving them the materials that they need in order to succeed."The district said the issue has been resolved and parents are asked to pick up devices next Tuesday or Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The district said it has been experiencing longer lines at Apex High and is asking parents to consider visiting one of its other sites.Locations: