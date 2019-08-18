Nurse arrested at WakeMed charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man employed as a nurse at WakeMed was arrested on the hospital campus Friday and is facing sex offense and kidnapping charges.WakeMed said James Christopher Webb, 59, of Louisburg, is employed as a nurse and was working at the time of his arrest.The arrest happened at the hospital's campus at 3000 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.Webb was charged with first-degree force sex offense and second-degree kidnapping in Wilson.Warrants obtained by ABC11 said Webb restrained "a person who had attained the age of 16 or more" without consent and "for the purpose of terrorizing...and maintaining sexual servitude."Webb was also charged with bringing a Black Smith & Wesson gun on educational property, according to warrants.Warrants also said Webb carry concealed a switchblade and black cold fixed steel blade dagger but did not specify if those weapons were on him at WakeMed.Webb is being held under a $505,000 bond.ABC11 reached out to WakeMed but it can not release more information yet about the personnel matter.