Raleigh police arrest man in armed robbery at Walgreens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at Walgreens.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a robbery at the pharmacy giant's store at 3101 New Bern Avenue.

When police got there, the suspect was gone but officers found him after a brief search, RPD said.

Ezavion Womack Raleigh Police Department

Ezavion Womack, 28, was taken into custody and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony possession of a firearm by felon.

No other details were immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood