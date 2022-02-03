Durham man to star in Super Bowl commercial

Seth Thomas, a Durham man who survived a lightning strike, will star in the Wallbox commercial.
Wallbox creates charging and energy management solutions for electric vehicles.
Thomas, despite his dangerous run-in with electricity, still promotes the use of electric vehicles. He also uses Wallbox to charge his electric vehicles, saying it is safe, easy-to-use and good for the environment.
The commercial, which will debut during the Super Bowl, is the first ever television commercial for Wallbox.
Watch the commercial below: