UNC basketball legend Walter Davis dies at 69

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina basketball legend Walter Davis died of natural causes Thursday, according to the university's athletics department.

Davis, 69, played for Head Coach Dean Smith from 1973-1977. He led the Tar Heels to an ACC Tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA championship game. In that championship game, Davis scored 20 points to lead all scorers, but the Tar Heels fell to Marquette 67-59. That Marquette team was coached by Al McGuire, who would retire from coaching after that game and move on to a proficient broadcasting career, notably calling some landmark games alongside ACC basketball legend Billy Packer.

He played on the USA basketball team and helped win the gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

Forward Walter Davis (24) of North Carolina, reaches long to grab the ball during the Big Four Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 3, 1976. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

He was then drafted as the 5th overall pick in the 1977 draft by the Phoenix Suns.

In the NBA he was the Rookie of the Year and a 6-time All-Star. The Suns retired his jersey in 1994.

Davis is also the uncle to current UNC men's basketball head coach Hubert Davis.