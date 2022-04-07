Politics

Ukrainian families in central NC continue to watch war unfold

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukrainian families in central NC continue to watch war unfold

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- David Aznaurov and his wife are in the difficult position of watching the war unfold from their Sanford home.

His wife, Olga, who is from Kyiv, waits on calls from her parents and other family members daily to ensure they are safe.

David Aznaurov wants to ensure people know there is still a war going on.

"My father-in-law is no longer going to the basement when they hear air raids because it's going on and off every half hour thankfully," he said. "Ukrainians are wishing for revenge as well as justice."

READ MORE: US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions amid Ukraine war

David and Olga have a 4-year-old, and David said he cannot bear the thought of more than 150 children being killed in the last two months.

"I can't imagine this horror for the families," he said. "It's absolutely devastating. I just hope that the economic sanctions the United States and European Union impose on Russia will destroy their economy so they won't be able to continue the war."

David is from Georgia, which declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 only to be invaded by Russia in 2008.

"When Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, it went smooth for them with no repercussions," he said. "Same when they invaded Ukraine in 2014 and they annexed Crimea, there were no repercussions as well."

He's hoping for those repercussions on the world stage as he worries about the future of the country.

"Obviously, Russians won't be able to take Ukraine anymore," David said. "The only concern now is that it's going to last long and that will have huge economic impact, especially on our family over there. We want peace but we want to hold everyone accountable for their crimes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssanfordlee countyncwarrussiaukrainefamily
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ruling permitting more NC offenders to vote blocked for now
Family of 5-year-old with cancer starts nonprofit to help others
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
QVC will not rebuild Rocky Mount plant following December fire
Man arrested day after shooting that injured 3 neighbors
Fayetteville Market House fencing to be removed
Meredith College to rename building as part of new initiative
Show More
Group to host event in Durham for children of murdered parents
Durham business owner, pastor promotes equity in the community
Fake pastor swindles $10,000 from older man in Knightdale
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Durham student to compete in national spelling bee
More TOP STORIES News