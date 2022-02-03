Vintage warehouses being spruced up for new Raleigh Iron Works development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-acre site in Raleigh is being morphed into a retail and dining destination. Crews are sprucing up vintage warehouse buildings and adding in a modern flair with the new Raleigh Iron Works development.
The mixed-used project is located along Atlantic Avenue.
One of the investors responsible for Ponce City Market in Atlanta and Chelsea Market in New York City is making a mark here in the City of Oaks.
Retail, restaurant, office space and a pedestrian promenade are under construction.
Housing is also going up.
More than 220 apartment units are slated. The property was designed with a big emphasis on efficiency.
Micro apartments are being built and some will have a mere 430 square feet.
It's all set for an area that's largely industrial.
Big Boss Brewing is one of the few nearby businesses.
"I embrace it. I think it's going to be exciting," said Big Boss Brewing General Manager Seth Adams.
He hopes more people will visit the area and sales are propelled.
"We're the oldest brewery in Raleigh," said Adams. "A lot of folks come and visit us and say 'I didn't even know you guys are here.' So we're excited for it. It's certainly going to change the whole landscape of our area of town."
The developers are expecting folks to start moving into office space in the summer and apartments by early next year.
