3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County

Three suspects have been arrested following the shooting of a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Wilson County. (Credit: Wilson County officials)

By and Elaina Athans
ELM CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man accused of shooting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Monday evening, sparking an intense search, appeared in court Tuesday and is being held on more than $1 million.

On Tuesday morning, a judge set the bond for 36-year-old John Jones at $1,020,000.

Trooper shooting suspect John Jones makes first appearance in court



He is accused of trying to shoot and kill Trooper Daniel Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County.

Harrell is still in the hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries. According to an arrest warrant, Harrell was shot in the neck and face.



Two of the suspects, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were taken into custody Monday evening.

Around 12 a.m., officials arrested Jones in a wooded area off Cattail Road near Weaver Road.



Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.



Boswell and Mullins were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They were booked into the Wilson County Detention under a $15,000.00 secure bond.

Support poured out for the wounded trooper as officials asked for prayers.

"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day," said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. "I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell's family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers."



Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.

