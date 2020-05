The remnants after a big fire destroyed at least one business overnight on Main Street in Warrenton.

WARRENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has learned of a significant fire overnight on Main Street in Warrenton.At least one business appeared to be destroyed as rubble and debris were scattered where Milano's Italian Restaurant stood. Photos from the scene show the second floor of the structure was almost entirely gone. Milano's is near the corner of Main and Macon Streets.It's not known how the fire started or if anyone was injured. We're working to learn more about this story.