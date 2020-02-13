Traffic

Water main break sends water shooting high into the air and onto Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break in north Durham caused traffic problems on Thursday morning as water was shooting up into the yard of a nearby home.

Durham Police Department and fire crews were on the scene at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue in the Old Five Points district. Water was shooting several feet into the air and flooding the yard of a home across the street.

The break was at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue.



Cones were put out on nearby Alston Avenue and caution tape was up around the intersection.





A representative for City of Durham Water Management said a 6 inch water main burst, sending water gushing onto the street for hours. Customers along Dowd Street between N. Alston Ave and Hanover St were without water until about 12 p.m., when crews finished repairs.
