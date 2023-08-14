Deputies shoot, kill man they say pointed shotgun at them in Wayne County

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man carrying a shotgun was shot and killed by deputies in Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 3 p.m. Monday about a suspicious person with a weapon. The caller reported the man was outside a home on Capps Bridge Road near US 70 in Princeton.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and realized he had a shotgun.

They said he refused to comply with commands they were shouting at him. Instead, he raised the shotgun to point it at the deputies.

At least one deputy opened fire on the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is now under review.