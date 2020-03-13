2 dead, 5 hurt in serious crash involving 18-wheeler in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Jeep in Wayne County happened early Friday morning.The wreck occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and Indian Springs Road near Unity Baptist Church. Two died and five were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Their names haven't been released.Highway Patrol confirms seven people, several of whom were University of Mt. Olive students, were in the Jeep that was T-boned by the tractor-trailer. The Jeep failed to yield at the intersection, according to Highway Patrol.Video from the scene shows major damage to the Jeep, which appeared to have flipped upside down. The 18-wheeler was in a ditch with damage to the front end.The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and has not been charged.Crews were at the scene until around 5:30 a.m.