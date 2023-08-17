A Wayne County man found $20 in his pocket and turned it into a $100,000 lottery win.

Wayne County man finds $20 in his pocket, wins $100,000 on scratch off

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wayne County man found $20 in his pocket and turned it into a $100,000 lottery win.

Thomas Presley, who is an assistant principal, bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket Wednesday morning from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road.

Presley said he couldn't believe it at first, but saw all the numbers on the ticket matched.

ALSO SEE: Creedmoor couple can pay off new home after $2 million Powerball win

"Sometimes I mistakenly look at the numbers wrong," he said in a release. "First I called my wife...She didn't believe it so I took a picture of it to show her."

Presley took home $71,250 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

He said he plans to use the winnings to do some home improvements and save for his daughter's education.