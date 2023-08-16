North Carolina Education Lottery officials said a $3 Powerball ticket bought at a Wegmans won $2 million in Monday's drawing.

Creedmoor couple can pay off new home after $2 million Powerball win

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, ABC11 told you about a lucky lottery winner who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake Forest,

That $3 ticket matched five numbers and with the 2X multiplier, was worth $2 million.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced that the coveted ticket belonged to a Granville County couple.

Nhat Ho and his wife, Ngoc Truong, are new North Carolina residents. They bought a house in Creedmoor recently and now can pay it off after their epic win.

"We just moved here two months ago," Ho said. "And now we can pay off our mortgage."

They bought the $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

"We didn't believe it," Ho said. "We didn't think we actually won at first."

Ho said he saw that a winning $2 million ticket came from Wake Forest and that's when he checked their numbers.

"I told my wife's parents we won and they were like, 'Are you sure?'" Ho laughed.

The couple claimed their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1.425 million

No one won the grand prize Monday, so Wednesday night's Powerball drawing offers a $236 million jackpot or $116 million in cash.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.