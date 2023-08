North Carolina Education Lottery officials said a $3 Powerball ticket bought at a Wegmans won $2 million in Monday's drawing.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a lucky lottery winner out of Wake County.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said a $3 Powerball ticket won $2 million in Monday's drawing.

Some lucky winner bought the ticket at the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.