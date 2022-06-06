1 person injured in Wayne County hospital shooting, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was left injured in a shooting at a Wayne County hospital Sunday night.Wayne County officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Wayne Memorial Hospital at around 8 p.m. According to officials, the hospital was placed on lockdown, and a woman was found with a gunshot wound.Officials say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, and the shooter is not a threat to the public.The hospital lock down was lifted at around 9 p.m.Police are currently looking for the shooter who ran from the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.Officers say the hospital does have metal detectors and that they are investigating how the gun made it inside.There is no more information at this time.